Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan says Ridhima, Divya, Shamita are 'playing woman card', portraying Pratik as bad guy

'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan, who was seen in the last season as one of the 'Toofani Seniors', said that 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants are playing the woman card and trying to portray co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal as the villain.

Khan told SpotBoye that she has been following the ongoing season closely. When asked who is her favourite contestant, Gauahar said that it's too early to like someone, but Pratik has definitely made his presence felt in the show. She said that housemates are trying to make him the villain even when he's not.

Gauahar said that the female contestants on the show are playing the woman card by stating 'don't disrespect women, don't be rude to them', but they are the ones shouting and abusing.

The '14 Phere' actress said that Ridhima Pandit, Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty have raised their voices and said mean things to Pratik but the latter has not passed mean comments even once.

"Usne kisiko ek bhi gaali nahi di hai abtak. Nahi kisi ki family ke baare mein kuch kahan hai," she said.

Recently, Raqesh Bapat broke down in 'Bigg Boss OTT' house after Pratik Sehajpal passed personal comments and instigated him for a couple of days.

Raqesh broke down in tears and said "My father wouldn't be happy to see me like this!"

"I am an Army personnel's son, and my father would always tell me to fight for what's right. He wouldn't be happy to see me fighting over small matters, he would always say, go and fight for the country," said Raqesh.

Later, Pratik realised his mistake and apologised to Raqesh for passing comments on him.

'Bigg Boss OTT' is streaming LIVE 24X7 on Voot in a historic first.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 02:45 PM IST