Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey Approached For Star Plus' Upcoming Show: REPORTS

Vishal Pandey, who has been a popular digital creator, saw a ten fold growth in his popularity after his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Vishal receievd immense support after his fallout with Armaan Malik in the Bigg Boss house. Even though the actor was evicted a few weeks before the grand finale, he went ahead to be one of the most popular contestants on the show.

While there have been reports about Vishal and Sana collaborating for an upcoming project, another media report suggests that the actor has also been approached for a television report. According to a report in India Forums, Vishal Pandey has been approached for Star Plus' upcoming project and that the actor has also met someone from the channel. While not much is known about what the show is and which is the production house, if all falls into place, Vishal will be seen making his television debut with the show.

For the uninformed, Vishal enjoys a whopping follower count of 10.2 million on Instagram. The actor is currently having a gala time with Sana Makbul, his co contestant and bestfriend from Bigg Boss OTT 3. Both Sana and Vishal took to their Instagram handle to share a glimpse of their 'Bollywood craze' and collaborated for a trending reel.

The duo, shared a deep friendship in the show. However, a lot of times, Vishal was accused of harbouring romantic feelings for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner, which would not go well with him.

As for Sana, the actress went ahead to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 3 against Naezy, who then became the first runner up of the show.