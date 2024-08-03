Kritika Malik REFUSES To Mend Things With Vishal Pandey Post Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Wo Pehle Bhi..’ (Exclusive)

Kritika Malik has come across as an underdog of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The popular creator, who is often in the public eye owing to her polygamous marriage with Armaan Malik, got in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal post her stint on the show and shed some light on her journey on the show and whether or not she is ready to mend things with Vishal Pandey.

Congratulations for venturing into the top 5 race. How do you look back at your journey in the show?

My journey was an amazing one. Bahut acha raha, gussa bhi aaya, pyaar bhi, mohhbat bhi. Dost bhi bane, ladaiyan bhi hui. So my journey saw a lot of emotions.

Not just the contestants but viewers too found it shocking to see you in the top 5 race. What do you think of sustaining this race and Armaan being evicted before you?

Everybody wants to see themselves as the winner. I too wanted to see myself on that spot. I wished to see someone from my family lift the trophy or maybe even reach the top 5 race and I did so, so I am very happy about it. Logo ka kaam hai bol na, log toh bolenge hi. In Bigg Boss, there is always an option of nominating a contestant if you do not like them. If these people now believe that I did not deserve to be in the top 5 race, why was I never nominated in the show then?

We have often seen contestants say that they will let go off their differences outside the Bigg Boss house. You too shared a strained relationship with Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey. Will you mend things with both of them?

About Sana, I am very happy that she lifted the trophy. She was very clear that she wants to win since the day one. Infact, I even met her mother and sister and hugged them right now, so I am very happy for her. And if you ask me about Vishal, he did not exist for me then and he will not even exist for me and my family post the show too. I would not want me or family to associate with him in any way.

You Armaan and Payal have always been in the public eye and people have known the three of you through your vlogs. But after Bigg Boss, a larger audience knows you. This also means that the opinions and scrutiny will rise too. Are you ready for it all?

I absolutely am. I have always stood my ground on not supporting polygamy. Whatever happened with us 7 years back, I was not even on social media back then. I cannot change anything now. However, I am absolutely ready for everything that may come my way.