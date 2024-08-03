Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Salman Khan Please Come Back To Keep Us Entertained

Salman Khan |

The night, full of glitz and glamour, saw Bigg Boss OTT 3 crown its winner, Sana Makbul, with Naezy and Ranvir Shorey as the first and second runners-up. However, amid the intense competition to win the title and showcase various personalities, what we missed the most was the presence of the charming Salman Khan on the grand finale stage.

This season seemed to be ultimate disaster as it was hosted by Anil Kapoor, who should definitely stick to films and not follow the rat race. The makers should recognize that Salman has been the trade mark for the show, over the years and is synonymous with Bigg Boss. His hosting style of saying, 'Hello, Hey, Namaste, Kedalo, Kemon Acho' in the sweetest gesture is what kickstarts or ends the episode.

Even his mentorship, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, we see his different moods and styles. Sometimes it's a playful banter, and sometimes there is there is an angry man who is raw towards his emotions and gives contestants the right reality check when required. On the other hand, if we look at Anil Kapoor, he seems to be needy in the same character, with the same tone, having the same feelings, and doing things dishonestly to just get the job done.

The extreme void that we missed in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 was Salman's presence. Hence, this season wasn't remarkable and was also wrapped up too quickly as it failed to make its way into audiences' hearts. Tried and tested replacing him with Anil Kapoor or Karan Johar but nobody in the history of Bigg Boss can ever fill Salman's shoes.

His trademark wit, candid conversation with contestants, and ability to diffuse tension with his comic timing are what the audience wants. So Salman Khan please come back to keep us entertained.

The demand for his return can now be fulfilled in Bigg Boss Season 18. He understands the show's format and will keep viewers hooked. The superstar's presence is a reassurance that no matter how chaotic things get inside the house, there's always a light to guide the contestant to the trophy.