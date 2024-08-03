Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Vishal Pandey Reacts To Face Reader Advising Him To Stay Away From Sana Makbul: ‘Meri Toh Bahut Achi Bani’ (Exclusive)

Vishal Pandey and Sana Makbul went ahead to share one of the closest bonds on Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, the duo did not begin on a very good term in the show.

In the initial episodes of the show, Vishal had revealed of consulting a face reader and showing him Sana Makbul’s picture. Vishal had revealed that the face reader had asked him to stay away from the actress and had stated that she is very clever. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, we asked Vishal about the same and how, contrary to his face reader’s advice, he is now best friends with the actress.

Talking to us about the same, Vishal giggled and said, ‘Yes, it is safe to say that the said person was wrong. I mean, Meri toh Bahut achi Bani. See, I do not know people’s minds right. I go with all my heart, but according to me, she is definitely one of my closest alliances, a close friend I made on the show. It is her, Kataria and Shivani. If I am taking something from the show it is the memories, these people and a little disappointment too.”

Vishal, in a conversation with us earlier also reacted to Ranvir Shorey’s comments on his bond with Sana and had slammed the actor. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame had said, “Ranveer ji ne kaha ke isko toh pyaar ho gaya, agar ye sare comments hum karte toh humari toh band baja dete, but I do not know what scene it was. Context galat hi tha sir, aur aap ne uske barey mein galat way mein hi kaha tha. I realised this when I came outside and saw the clip. So what narrative are you trying to set? Why were no questions raised on this? If you are speaking about the context now, then why was my context blown out of proportion? They should have said the same about me then. But at that time, Ranvir bhai mujhe hi galat bol rahe thhe.”

Well, Vishal was evicted based on the audience votes from the show and as for Sana Makbul, the actress went ahead to lift the trophy of the show.