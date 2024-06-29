 Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Weekend Ka Vaar Par Shivani Bhi Hot Lag Rahi Hai,’ Says Naezy As Creator Dresses Up In Bottle Green Saree
Naezy was seen heaping praises on Shivani Kumari as she dolled up for the weekend ka vaar shoot tonight.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
It has already been a week since the third season of Bigg Boss OTT primered and needless to say, the show has been a hot topic of discussion amid its avid viewers.

While all the contestants of the show possess a unique personality of their own, one contestant, who has gone ahead to be one of the most discussed contestants not just outside but inside the Bigg Boss house too is Shivani Kumari. The 22 year old YouTuber does not seem to get along very well with her Co contestants.

However, Shivani, who was dolled up for the first weekend ka vaar of the season today, impressed not just her fans, but rapper Naezy too. Naezy was seen telling Lovekesh and Vishal that Shivani is looking ‘hot’ today as she has dressed up for the shoot of the Weekend ka vaar. The rapper later adds that he very closely observes Shivani and what she does since she does not listen to anybody and is always doing her own thing.

Well, Shivani was seen dressed in a bottle green saree with a black blouse. And needless to say, the popular creator actually looked pretty stunning.

