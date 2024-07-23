Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Becomes New Head Of House, Defeats Lovekesh Kataria

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are leaving no stones unturned in making this season of the show an interesting watch for the viewers. In a new twist introduced by the makers, one contestant will become the head of the house for a week and all crucial decisions of the house will be taken by him/her.

Well, after Armaan Malik’s tenure in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house coming to an end, Bigg Boss had introduced a new task for the appointment of the new head of the house. While Shivani Kumari decided to voluntarily oust herself from the race and went ahead to become the ‘sanchalak,’ the final task was between Lovekesh Kataria and Ranvir Shorey. Eventually, Ranvir defeated Lovekesh to become the new head of the house. His victory was celebrated by Armaan, Kritika and Sai Ketan Rao who picked him up in happiness.

During the previous head of the house task in the house, Ranvir and Sai had stood their grounds to make Armaan the head of the house, whereas, Sana Sultan, who has now been evicted from the show eventually gave up.

Talking about the said task, Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik were seen getting at loggerheads in the task and their spat also went ahead to be a physical one with Armaan pushing Vishal. However, Ranvir intervened at every point and stopped the fight from escalating.