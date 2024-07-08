 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lakshay Chaudhary Likely To Enter Show As Wild Card Contestant
According to new media reports, Lakshay Chaudhary has been approached to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wild card contestant.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 08:57 PM IST
Bigg Bose OTT 3 is going ahead to be as one of the most talked about shows. From Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey to Sana Makbul and Vishal being called ‘fake,’ this season of the show is going ahead to be widely discussed.

With the show midway, the makers are trying everything possible to amp up thé viewership and keep the audience hooked. And now, what we hear is that the makers of the show are all set to introduce a wild card entrant in the show.

According to a report by the Bigg Boss Khabari, YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary has been approached to participate in the show and that he is all set to enter the house soon.

Lakshay, enjoys a whooping following across various social media handles. He was seen supporting Elvish Yadav last season and was also seen bashing Shivani Kumari in this season of the show. If the news is true, Lakshay’a entry is surely going to spice things up for the contestants as well as the viewers of the show.

