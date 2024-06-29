Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Itna Dukh Toh Usko Bhi Nahi Hua Jisko Divorce Diya,’ Says Ranveer Shorey For THIS Reason

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be a hot topic of discussion amid its avid viewers in just a matter of a week. The show witnesses popular faces from the world of entertainment and has already been the talk of the town owing to a few controversies.

Ranveer Shorey, who has been a well known face in the world of hindi cinema has also participated in the show this time around. In the episode of the show tonight, Ranveer was once again quizzed about his divorce. The actor revealed that he got married in 2010, separated in 2015 and divorced in 2020. Listening about his divorce, Shivani Kumari was taken aback. She then asked him why did he get a divorce. Ranveer then jokingly stated that it is written in his contract that he cannot reveal the reason. Shivani, who was still taken aback about Ranveer’s revelation looked at him in shock. Seeing the creator, Ranveer jokingly mentioned to her that even his ex wife (Konkana Sen Sharma) was not this sad when the divorce took place. The actor said, “Itna dukh toh Usko bhi nahi hua hoga jiske sath mera divorce hua hai.”

Further, the actor also revealed that Konkana and him stay at oily a 100 meters distance from each other and that the two Co parent in such a way, that their son stays with him for a week and with Konkana for another week.

Ranveer Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma got married in the year 2010. However, the duo got separated shortly after.