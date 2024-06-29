Bigg Boss OTT 3's Neeraj Goyat Says THIS About His Eviction: 'Mujhe Lagta Hai Ye Sab Planned Tha'

Neeraj Goyat, a professional boxer, who ventured in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as a contestant became the first contestant to be evicted from the show. Post his eviction, the popular athlete spoke about his journey and more and also went ahead to question his elimination.

When Neeraj was asked what exactly conspired that led to his eviction from the show, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant went ahead to state that he believes it was all planned. Neeraj says, ''Mujhe lagta hai ye sab kuch already planned tha because Friday evening mein sab log so ke uthe hai, Friday evening ke baad fir 4-5 ghante k baad log so gaye hoge aur Saturday ko logo ne sirf ek dusre ko jaana hai ke kaun kaha se hai, kaun kya karta hai aur Sunday ko mujhe nominate kar diya gaya? Matlab ke agar mujhe jaag ne ka samay bhi aap dekho toh sirf 24 ghante hi hue thhe us ghar mein.''

Neeraj was also seen reacting to Armaan Malik's polygamous marriage and went to state that it is sending a wrong message to the society.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 3, the show witnesses Ranveer Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari and other popular faces from the world of entertainment.