Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Aashika Bhatia’s Father Passes Away

Aashika Bhatia, a well known social media influencer has suffered a personal loss today as her father Rakesh Bhatia has passed away.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her with her late father and offered her condolences. Sharing a throwback picture of her with her late father, the actress wrote, ‘I am sorry. Love you Papa, RIP.’ The reason behind Aashika’s father’s passing is yet unknown.

For the uninformed, Aashika’s parents got divorced when the actress was very young. While Aashika enjoys a massive following across various social media handles, the actress has also been a part of popular shows like ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi,’ ‘Swabhimaan,’ and more. Aashika made her onscreen debut with a show titled ‘Meera’ and was also a part of Salman Khan’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.’ The actress entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card contestant with Elvish Yadav and went ahead to be loved for her stint on the show.

Aashika, who is a well known social media influencer, made headlines after her massive weight loss. However, the actress had gone ahead to reveal that her weight loss was not healthy.