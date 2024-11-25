 Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Aashika Bhatia’s Father Passes Away
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Aashika Bhatia’s Father Passes Away

Aashika Bhatia took to her Instagram stories to offer condolences to her late father Rakesh Bhatia, who has passed away.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image

Aashika Bhatia, a well known social media influencer has suffered a personal loss today as her father Rakesh Bhatia has passed away.

article-image

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her with her late father and offered her condolences. Sharing a throwback picture of her with her late father, the actress wrote, ‘I am sorry. Love you Papa, RIP.’ The reason behind Aashika’s father’s passing is yet unknown.

article-image

For the uninformed, Aashika’s parents got divorced when the actress was very young. While Aashika enjoys a massive following across various social media handles, the actress has also been a part of popular shows like ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi,’ ‘Swabhimaan,’ and more. Aashika made her onscreen debut with a show titled ‘Meera’ and was also a part of Salman Khan’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.’ The actress entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card contestant with Elvish Yadav and went ahead to be loved for her stint on the show.

Aashika, who is a well known social media influencer, made headlines after her massive weight loss. However, the actress had gone ahead to reveal that her weight loss was not healthy.

