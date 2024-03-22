 Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Fame Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested For Adopting 8-Year-Old Child In Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss Kannada OTT Fame Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested For Adopting 8-Year-Old Child In Karnataka

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Fame Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested For Adopting 8-Year-Old Child In Karnataka

Sonu was arrested on Friday morning after a joint operation by the officials of Child Protection Office and local Bengaluru police

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image

Sonu Srinivas Gowda, known for her participation in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, has been arrested in Bengaluru, Karnataka, days after she announced that she has adopted an 8-year-old girl child. Officials have accused her of not following the due protocols for the adoption and even claimed that she did it only to gain popularity on social media.

Sonu was arrested on Friday morning after a joint operation by the officials of Child Protection Office and local Bengaluru police. A case was registered against her on Thursday.

The complaint against Sonu by the Child Protection Office stated that the social media sensation adopted the child to "gain unwarranted sympathy" and "celebrity status".

However, Sonu has maintained that she is innocent and that all due protocols were followed before she adopted the girl child. In an earlier video, she had also showed a recorded call between her and the parents of the girl.

Read Also
Punjab: State Govt Issues Show-Cause Notice To Health Secretary Over Sidhu Moosewala's Mother's IVF...
article-image

Sonu also stated that it has been just 15 days since she got the child home and that she would complete the formalities within the next three months.

However, authorities stated that when she was questioned about the adoption, she lacked all the necessary information, which got them suspicious.

Read Also
'Asking Proof If Child Is Legal': Sidhu Moosewala's Father Accuses Punjab Govt Of Harassing Him Over...
article-image

Sonu is currently being questioned by the authorities of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and they have been seeking answers regarding the entire process that she went through to adopt the child and her intention behind the decision. They also stated that the child would be taken into their custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Cocaine, Ganja, LSD, Kya Chahiye': Elvish Yadav's Video Goes Viral Days After Arrest In Snake Venom...

'Cocaine, Ganja, LSD, Kya Chahiye': Elvish Yadav's Video Goes Viral Days After Arrest In Snake Venom...

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Fame Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested For Adopting 8-Year-Old Child In Karnataka

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Fame Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested For Adopting 8-Year-Old Child In Karnataka

'No Woman Can Escape Sexism, Harassment': Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's...

'No Woman Can Escape Sexism, Harassment': Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's...

Stolen OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Stolen OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Madgaon Express Review: Kunal Kemmu Delivers A Top Notch Laugh Riot

Madgaon Express Review: Kunal Kemmu Delivers A Top Notch Laugh Riot