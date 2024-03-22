Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Fame Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested For Adopting 8-Year-Old Child In Karnataka

Sonu Srinivas Gowda, known for her participation in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, has been arrested in Bengaluru, Karnataka, days after she announced that she has adopted an 8-year-old girl child. Officials have accused her of not following the due protocols for the adoption and even claimed that she did it only to gain popularity on social media.

Sonu was arrested on Friday morning after a joint operation by the officials of Child Protection Office and local Bengaluru police. A case was registered against her on Thursday.

The complaint against Sonu by the Child Protection Office stated that the social media sensation adopted the child to "gain unwarranted sympathy" and "celebrity status".

However, Sonu has maintained that she is innocent and that all due protocols were followed before she adopted the girl child. In an earlier video, she had also showed a recorded call between her and the parents of the girl.

Sonu also stated that it has been just 15 days since she got the child home and that she would complete the formalities within the next three months.

However, authorities stated that when she was questioned about the adoption, she lacked all the necessary information, which got them suspicious.

Sonu is currently being questioned by the authorities of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and they have been seeking answers regarding the entire process that she went through to adopt the child and her intention behind the decision. They also stated that the child would be taken into their custody.