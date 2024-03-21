Punjab: State Govt Issues Show-Cause Notice To Health Secretary Over Sidhu Moosewala's Mother's IVF Treatment

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has issued a show-cause notice to the principal secretary, state health department, Ajoy Sharma, seeking his response in connection with the information sought from the family of slain Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala over the in-vitro-fertilisation (IVF) treatment of his mother.

The state government notice asked Sharma why had he not brought the matter to the notice of the minister concerned and the chief minister and take their orders regarding further course of action.

It may be recalled that Centre had recently sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the IVF treatment to Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, 58, and sought a report.

Under section 21(g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years.

State Govt Sends Notice To Ajoy Sharma

The state government notice to Sharma, dated March 20, which referred to the said Union health ministry’s letter, read: ``….. In light of the provisions of Rules of Business, 1992, and given the significance of the issue involved, you were required to bring it to the notice of your Minister-in-charge and Hon'ble Chief Minister and take their orders regarding further course of action. However, you proceeded to act in the matter without bringing this issue to the notice of your Minister-in-charge and Hon'ble Chief Minister and without taking any orders from them. This is a serious lapse on your part. Hence, you are asked to Show Cause within two weeks as to why proceedings under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 should not be initiated against you’’, the notice added.

Political Controversy Erupts As Sidhu Moosewala's Family Faces Scrutiny Over IVF Treatment

Pertinently, it was on Wednesday that this issue had kicked off a political row when Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh in a video message posted on X, alleged that the Punjab government was questioning the family over the legality of the child. He said that he wanted to request the government, particularly the chief minister, to have mercy, at least till the treatment of his wife got over, and that he belonged here and would come to any place the government called him for questioning to provide all the legal documents.

AAP Government & Opposition Clash Over IVF Treatment Inquiry

This prompted the opposition parties to lash out at the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of the state ruing its action in the context.

The AAP government however, criticised the Central government for asking for the documents related to the IVF treatment.

It may be recalled that popular Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022. He had also unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab assembly election on Congress ticket from Mansa.