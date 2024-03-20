 'Asking Proof If Child Is Legal': Sidhu Moosewala's Father Accuses Punjab Govt Of Harassing Him Over Newborn Son
On March 17, Balkaur Singh (60) took to his social media and announced that his wife Charan Kaur (58) had given birth to a baby boy

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Balkaur Singh, the father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, recently welcomed a baby boy at the age of 60 with his wife, who is 58, through the process of IVF. However, Singh has now made some shocking claims and has accused the Punjab government of harassing him and his family over the birth of their child.

Singh took to his Instagram handle in the late hours of Tuesday and claimed that the officials of Punjab government were harassing him and questioning him if the newborn baby was "legal".

"With the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep back. But the government is harassing me since morning and they are asking me to furnish documents related to the baby. They are asking me to prove if the child is legal or not," he said in a video.

He went on to request Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to let the treatments of the mother and child get over, and then he would comply with their norms and answer all questions. He added that all the legal procedures were followed for the IVF process and that he will furnish the documents too.

It is to be noted that according to the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, the government of India had imposed a strict age limit for IVF back in 2021. According to the Act, women in the age range of 21-50 can opt for IVF, and in case of men, their age must be between 21 and 55.

On March 17, Balkaur Singh took to his social media and announced that his wife Charan Kaur had given birth to a baby boy. Later, he also shared a video in which the parents could be seen getting all teary and overwhelmed on the birth of their son.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, when he was just 28. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility of the attack.

