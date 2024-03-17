Sidhu Moosewala's Mother CRIES, Father Gets Emotional After Son's Birth - Hospital Video Goes Viral

The parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala welcomed another son on Saturday, and on Sunday morning, father Balkaur Singh announced the good news on his social media handle. As congratulatory wishes poured in for the family, a new video from the hospital went viral online showing the priceless reactions of the new parents.

In the video, Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur, who delivered the baby at the age of 58, can be seen getting all teary as the doctors took the newborn baby near her. The late singer's father, who is now 60, can also be seen getting emotional and cradling the little one in his arms.

He can also be seen feeding milk to the baby in the video, and thanking the doctors with folded hands. The hospital staff even cut a cake to celebrate the arrival of the baby.

Moosewala's mother reportedly conceived the baby at 58 via IVF treatment and the news about her pregnancy first surfaced in February.

The parents of Moosewala welcomed their newborn son almost two years after the singer was shot dead by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had stepped out of his house on May 29, 2022, when he was attacked with 19 bullets, which killed him within 15 minutes.

As Balkaur Singh shared the news of his son's birth, fans congratulated him in the comments section and stated, "Sidhu is back".

Read Also Sriram Raghavan To Helm Film Based On Sidhu Moosewala?

"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the mother and child are healthy and we are thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love," he wrote, along with a photo of his newborn son.