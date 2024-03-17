Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Blessed With Baby Boy; Father Balkaur Singh, 60, Shares FIRST Photo

Almost two years after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his parents have now welcomed another son. Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh confirmed the news on Sunday morning and he also took to his social media handle to share the first photo of his newborn.

"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lives," the 60-year-old wrote along with the photo.

"With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love," he added.

Reports of Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, being pregnant with another child at the age of 58 first surfaced in February. Reportedly, she conceived the baby via IVF treatment.

Earlier, Balkaur Singh had requested fans of Moosewala to not believe everything written about the family and had stated that many rumours about them were being circulated online. "Any news will be shared by the family with all of you," he had said, and keeping up with his promise, he announced the birth of his son on social media on Sunday.

Moosewala's death had left his family shocked and bereaved, and several reports claimed that since the singer was their only child, the couple decided to conceive another baby through IVF to fill the void in their lives.

Moosewala was murdered in May 29, 2022, by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was hit by 19 bullets as he stepped out of his house and was travelling in his car and he had died within 15 minutes of the attack.