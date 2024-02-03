Punjab Police Nabs Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Close Aide Chhota Mani In Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have arrested Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Mandeep Singh alias Chotta Mani of Chandigarh, who had provided hideouts to accused persons involved in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

Details of arrest

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the accused Chotta Mani was arrested along with his accomplice identified as Jatinder Singh of Gobindpura Mohalla in Manimajra, a local township. Police teams also recovered two .32 caliber pistols along with 12 live cartridges from their possession.

In a breakthrough, #AGTF Punjab has arrested two operatives: Mandeep Singh & Jatinder Singh of Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar Gang



Mandeep had provided hideouts to the accused involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder and also facilitated the escape of Gangster Deepak Tinu in 2017 1/3 pic.twitter.com/8IarMLvKBP — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) February 3, 2024

DGP Yadav said that following reliable inputs about the presence of Chotta Mani in the area of Zirakpur, the AGTF teams found out his location and arrested him along with his accomplice.

Both accused had criminal history

He said that both the accused were actively working for Lawrence Bishnoi/Goldy Brar Gang, and had a criminal history with several criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and under Arms Act registered in Chandigarh and Haryana.

AIG Sandeep Goel said that in 2022, accused Chotta Mani along with his other associates Sachin Thapan, Deepak Mundi and Joginder Joga - all shooters and accused involved in Sidhu Moosewala murder, were directed by foreign handlers to commit sensational crime on directions of Ayodhya-based politician Vikas Singh, who was later arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in November 2023.