Bigg Boss Kannada 10's Namratha Gowda Gets Hospitalised Due To Dengue, Shares PHOTO From Hospital Bed

Namratha Gowda, who shot to fame after her participation in the reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada 10, was recently hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue.

The actress took to her Instagram story to share an update with her fans and wrote, "Have been recovering. I'm doing much better now. Thank you all for your wishes guys."

Check out the photo:

In the photo, Namratha is seen dressed in a satin night suit and resting on a hospital bed as her mother feeds her food.

Gowda is best known for playing the lead role of Shivani in the Kannada television show Naagini.

Recently, in April 2024, she purchased a brand new MG Comet worth Rs 9.24 lakh, which is reportedly her second car.

Earlier, in an interview on Rapid Rashmi's YouTube channel, Namratha revealed that to purchase her car, she need a loan from the band, however several banks turned her down because she works in the entertainment industry

"If you're employed at a company and receive a regular monthly salary, obtaining a loan is straightforward. However, the life of an artist is different. Artists don't have a fixed monthly income. They earn only as long as they're involved in a movie or TV project. Once that project ends, there’s no income until the next one comes along." Namratha explained.

Furhter, Namrata also spoke about not having enough friends. "From the beginning, I was not with many friends. I have a small circle of my own. There are only six or seven people there. I don't think this industry is a good place to make friends. Wherever I go, many people try to get trampled on. Especially in the entertainment industry, it's too much. I've already said that. Experiences are for me. I only keep people with me who really support me," said the actress.