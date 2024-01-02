 Kantara Actress Sapthami Gowda Distributes Menstrual Cups On Bigg Boss Kannada, Gets Lauded By Karnataka Govt
State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that it is commendable that Kannada reality show Big Boss has created awareness on menstrual cups.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image

The Karnataka government, which has been promoting use of menstrual cups under its 'Shuchi-Nanna Maitri Menstrual Cups' programme, on Tuesday praised the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada for creating awareness on the same.

"I personally congratulate the Colors Kannada media for coming forward to create awareness on the precautionary measures to maintain good health during the menstruation period," Rao said.

"I also congratulate popular actress Sapthami Gowda, who shot to fame after playing a lead role opposite to Rishab Shetty in 'Kantara' movie, for taking part in the programme," he said.

Gowda is the ambassador of the campaign taken up by the government.

Gowda, who was invited as the special guest to the Big Boss house, said 80 per cent of girls have already started using the menstrual cups after the state government's initiative. The episode was aired on December 30.

"The attempt is to take them from menstrual cups from pads to maintain good health. I am the brand ambassador for the programme," Gowda said in the show and distributed menstrual cups to women contestants.

"We should try to use them and maintain health," she told women contestants.

