 Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa Ungrateful Behave Karo Phir Dunga..’
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa Ungrateful Behave Karo Phir Dunga..’

Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey have been at loggerheads for quite some time. The actor will once again be seen getting into a verbal spat with Chahat in the upcoming episode of the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
article-image

Vivian Dsena has been at loggerheads with Co contestant Chahat Pandey for over a week now. While it is very clear that the two of them do not get along well, in the upcoming episode of the show, Vivian will be seen setting the record straight for the actress once again.

article-image

In the upcoming promo of the show, Vivian was seen preparing a tadka for lunch and was also seen asking his fellow contestants if they wanted the tadka since it was ready. He went and personally poured the tadka in the plates of everyone. When he asked Chahat, she too agreed. However, the Sirf Tum actor then asked Chahat to say please. Chahat refused and stated that she had asked him for the same very politely and that if he does not want to give it to her it is okay.

Vivian later went ahead to pour the tadka in Chahat’s plate and then later told her that if she behaves ungrateful, he will give her a ‘tadka’ of his tongue. He said, “Thoda aur ungrateful behave karo, phir dunga main tadka apni zubaan ka.”

article-image

Well, the actors were earlier too seen getting into a spat during the nominations last week when Vivian nominated her. When Vivian told Chahat, ‘Tere se Pucha,?,’ the actress expressed her discomfort on the same and asked Vivian to not talk to her like this.

