Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor Bashes Vivian Dsena, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'

`In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 18', producer Ektaa R Kapoor, took over the hosting duties from Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar. Kapoor didn't hold back as she schooled the housemates during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, with actor Vivian Dsena being her main target.

During the show, Ekta confronted Vivian for his attitude towards other housemates. She reminded him of her role in launching his career and expressed her right to ask him questions.

"Vivian, mujhe itna toh haq hai ki aapke launch karne ke baad, aapse kuch sawal mai khud kar sakun," she said.

The discussion heated up when Ekta further questioned Vivian's pride in his 10-year career, saying, "Agar aapne 10 saal kaam kiya, toh kya? Ghar ke saare log aapko pedestal pe chadha de?" When Vivian tried to justify his actions, Ekta hit back, saying, "Toh phir yeh kaam ka ghamand aap kisko dikha rahe hai?"

Earlier, Colors TV took to its official Instagram account to announce that Ektaa Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be arriving as special guests for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The caption read, "Dhamaake honge bahut bade iss baar, kyunki aa rahe hai kuch khaas mehmaan karne Weekend Ka Vaar." The episode premieres at 10 PM on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioCinema.

