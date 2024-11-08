 Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor Bashes Vivian Dsena, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor Bashes Vivian Dsena, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor Bashes Vivian Dsena, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'

In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 18', Ektaa Kapoor, took over the hosting duties from Salman Khan. During the show, Ekta confronted Vivian Dsena for his attitude towards other housemates and reminded him of her role in launching his career. "Agar aapne 10 saal kaam kiya, toh kya? Ghar ke saare log aapko pedestal pe chadha de?," she asked.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

`In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 18', producer Ektaa R Kapoor, took over the hosting duties from Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar. Kapoor didn't hold back as she schooled the housemates during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, with actor Vivian Dsena being her main target.

During the show, Ekta confronted Vivian for his attitude towards other housemates. She reminded him of her role in launching his career and expressed her right to ask him questions.

"Vivian, mujhe itna toh haq hai ki aapke launch karne ke baad, aapse kuch sawal mai khud kar sakun," she said.

Read Also
‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily...
article-image

The discussion heated up when Ekta further questioned Vivian's pride in his 10-year career, saying, "Agar aapne 10 saal kaam kiya, toh kya? Ghar ke saare log aapko pedestal pe chadha de?" When Vivian tried to justify his actions, Ekta hit back, saying, "Toh phir yeh kaam ka ghamand aap kisko dikha rahe hai?"

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ED Raids Forex Firms In Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Currency Operations, Seizes ₹4.6 Crore
Mumbai: ED Raids Forex Firms In Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Currency Operations, Seizes ₹4.6 Crore
NEET PG-2024: National Medical Commission's Revised Guidelines For Counselling Aims To Promote Transparency In Admissions
NEET PG-2024: National Medical Commission's Revised Guidelines For Counselling Aims To Promote Transparency In Admissions
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bhupesh Baghel Slams BJP For Linking Red Colour To Naxalism, Defends Congress’s ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bhupesh Baghel Slams BJP For Linking Red Colour To Naxalism, Defends Congress’s ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’
Gopalgarh Riots Case: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s Request For Exemption From Permanent Court Appearance Denied
Gopalgarh Riots Case: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s Request For Exemption From Permanent Court Appearance Denied

Earlier, Colors TV took to its official Instagram account to announce that Ektaa Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be arriving as special guests for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor SLAMS Rajat Dalal For Using Derogatory & Abusive Language Against...
article-image

The caption read, "Dhamaake honge bahut bade iss baar, kyunki aa rahe hai kuch khaas mehmaan karne Weekend Ka Vaar." The episode premieres at 10 PM on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioCinema.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajay Devgn Lauds Arjun Kapoor In Singham Again: 'Kaafi Log Pehle Ulta Seedha Bol Rahe The, He Proved...

Ajay Devgn Lauds Arjun Kapoor In Singham Again: 'Kaafi Log Pehle Ulta Seedha Bol Rahe The, He Proved...

Not Shraddha Kapoor, Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From...

Not Shraddha Kapoor, Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From...

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat Demanding Rs 5 Crore; Lyricist Of His Film...

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat Demanding Rs 5 Crore; Lyricist Of His Film...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Backing Out Of Citadel: Honey Bunny Due To Myositis: 'Raj & DK Didn't...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Backing Out Of Citadel: Honey Bunny Due To Myositis: 'Raj & DK Didn't...

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor Bashes Vivian Dsena, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor Bashes Vivian Dsena, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'