 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Vinash, Khatam,!’ Says Salman Khan To Avinash Mishra As He Slams Actor For Assasinating Chahat Pandey’s Character (Video)
In a recent promo released by Colors TV, Salman Khan can be seen slamming Avinash Mishra, who has also emerged as one of the most talked about contestants on the show. The actor can be seen calling out Avinash for his behaviour towards Chahat and the use of words like ‘Karan ki body dekho,’ and a lot more.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 is here and the contestants as well as the audience is ready to listen to the verdict of host Salman Khan on the contestants of the show this week.

In a recent promo released by the channel, Salman Khan can be seen lashing out at Avinash Mishra, one of the most talked about contestants of the show. The actor slams Avinash’s behaviour throughout the week and also for character assassination of Chahat Pandey in one of their fights. Salman stated that he is crossing the thin line between frank and rude. Salman is also seen asking Avinash if he thinks he is ‘God’ and further states that contrary to his name, he is on the way to destruction. Salman says, “Pichle hafte aapko is baat par gussa aaya tha ke logo ne aapse ye Kaha ke ladkiyan aapke sath safe nahi hai. Aapka character assassination hua tha. Toh is bar jo aap ne Chahat ke sath kiya wo Kya tha? Aapka intent Kya hai? Kya aap Usko bhukha maarna chahte ho? Abhi tak aap ek colourful insan lag rahe thhe, ab aap grey shade mein nazar aarahe ho.”

Salman was seen saying aloud every word the actor said to Chahat during his fight with the actress last week. He was also seen stating that Chahat needs to ‘get over him.’ However, the actress did not find any one supporting her in the game.

