Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Recalls Viral 'Arrogant' Police Station Video In Blackbuck Case, Says 'Had No Involvement So Why Should I Be Scared'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a rare comment on his infamous video from 1998, wherein he was taken to a police station in Jodhpur, for his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. The actor was termed as "arrogant" for his body language at the police station, and on Saturday, Salman recalled the incident on Bigg Boss 18 and said how he is embarrassed about it now.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Salman schooled contestant Rajat Dalal about how body language plays a key role in forming the image of a person. He then shared, "If you've watched my old clips, it might seem like, 'Look at Salman Khan, how arrogantly he is sitting at a police station'. But mera koi involvement tha hi nahi toh main vaha par jaake daru kyu?"

He went on to say that he realised later how he should've respected the police station and the cops irrespective of his involvement in the case. "When an official or senior person arrives, you stand up and respect their badge. Today, when I see those old clips, I don't feel good about the incident myself. Woh bachpane mein kya harkat kar gaya main," he admitted.

"I have a style of walking, a body language, which I cannot change now, but people think that's arrogance. No, it's not," he added.

Salman also called Rajat out for talking about his 'connections' in the outside world and threatening his co-contestants. The actor stated that if one wants to be a part of the film industry, then they have to leave their past life behind.

"We all have bid goodbye to our past life when we were 17-18. I had gone and apologised to everyone. Bhai jitne jhagde the, chhod diya, hero bann raha hoon. And everyone supported me in the journey. That is how it should be if you want to start a new chapter in this industry," he advised Rajat.

Rajat was under the scanner of netizens in the past week for threatening and disrespecting the other contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house. He has also been called out by the housemates on several occasions for his aggressive body language.