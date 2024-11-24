 Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee’s Friendship Sees Cracks As They Get Into Heated Arguement
Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal who were seen sharing a great bond in the Bigg Boss 18 house until now were seen getting into a nasty spat with each other on the show tonight.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee went ahead to be great friends ever since the latter entered the show as a wild card contestant. Both Rajat and Digvijay have also supported each other through thick and thin in the show. However, in the episode of the show tonight, their friendship suffered a crack.

Well, this happened after Digvijay went ahead to state that it is difficult for him to trust Rajat and that he has trust issues when it comes to him. This obviously did not go down well with Rajat who was seen confronting Digvijay on the same. Amidst this confrontation, both Rajat and Digvijay were seen getting into an ugly arguement where Rajat also raised his voice and Digvijay was seen asking him to behave himself.

For the uninformed, Digvijay entered Bigg Boss 18 recently as a wild card contestant along with his Splitsvilla 15 partner Kashish Kapoor. Ever since the first day, Digvijay was very clear about not being fond of Vivian Dsena and was also seen targeting the Madhubala fame time and again. On the other hand, Rajat was seen getting into a nasty spat with Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra this week.

