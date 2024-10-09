Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former Says, 'Daaku Ke Khandaan Se Hoon, Kanuni Safai Ache Se..'

Gunratna Sadavarte, who is a well known advocate, is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. While Gunratna is emerging as one of the most fun contestants on the show, the popular advocate was issued a warning by Bigg Boss for breaking an important rule in the house.

Well, Gunratna, sitting outside the jail, is seen narrating his phone number to Hema Sharma who is currently behind the bars in the show. Bigg Boss sees this and intervenes, stating this is the violation of a very important rule of the house. Bigg Boss tells both Hema and Gunratna that the contestants are not allowed to write anything of any sort. While Hema immediately clicks her tongue out and realises her mistake, Gunratna is seen telling Bigg Boss that he belongs to the household of 'Daakus' and that he very well knows how to clean things legally.

Gunratna tells Bigg Boss, ''Hum us baat se chinta nahi karte, hum daaku ke khandaan se aate hai aur jo hum se ulajh jaata hai, kis tarah se clean karna hai jaante hai kaanunan.''

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 took place on the 6th of October and popular faces like Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Nyrra M Banerji, Eisha Singh, Muskaan Bamne and others were seen taking part in the show this year.