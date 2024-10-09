 Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former Says, 'Daaku Ke Khandaan Se Hoon, Kanuni Safai Ache Se..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former Says, 'Daaku Ke Khandaan Se Hoon, Kanuni Safai Ache Se..'

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former Says, 'Daaku Ke Khandaan Se Hoon, Kanuni Safai Ache Se..'

In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Gunratna Sadavarte, who will be seen violating an important rule of the show by narrating his number to Hema Sharma will be questioned by Bigg Boss for the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image

Gunratna Sadavarte, who is a well known advocate, is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. While Gunratna is emerging as one of the most fun contestants on the show, the popular advocate was issued a warning by Bigg Boss for breaking an important rule in the house.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Gunratna Sadavarte Says There Are Only 3 ‘Shakti Kendras’ In Maharashtra;...
article-image

Well, Gunratna, sitting outside the jail, is seen narrating his phone number to Hema Sharma who is currently behind the bars in the show. Bigg Boss sees this and intervenes, stating this is the violation of a very important rule of the house. Bigg Boss tells both Hema and Gunratna that the contestants are not allowed to write anything of any sort. While Hema immediately clicks her tongue out and realises her mistake, Gunratna is seen telling Bigg Boss that he belongs to the household of 'Daakus' and that he very well knows how to clean things legally.

Gunratna tells Bigg Boss, ''Hum us baat se chinta nahi karte, hum daaku ke khandaan se aate hai aur jo hum se ulajh jaata hai, kis tarah se clean karna hai jaante hai kaanunan.''

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: PETA Urges Salman Khan To Convince Makers Not To Use Animals After They Lock Up A...
article-image

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 took place on the 6th of October and popular faces like Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Nyrra M Banerji, Eisha Singh, Muskaan Bamne and others were seen taking part in the show this year.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai
Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai
Torrent Power Shares Surge 9% On BSE After Receiving 2 MoU From Maharashtra State Electricity
Torrent Power Shares Surge 9% On BSE After Receiving 2 MoU From Maharashtra State Electricity
ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!
ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Maharashtra
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Maharashtra
Read Also
'She Ran Away With A Boy At 18': Adnaan Shaikh's Father Comes In Support Of Son, Makes SHOCKING...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former...

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former...

'I'm Not Done Yet, There Are More Stories To Tell': Sooraj Barjatya On Winning National Film Award...

'I'm Not Done Yet, There Are More Stories To Tell': Sooraj Barjatya On Winning National Film Award...

'She's Gonna Mess It Up': Ranbir Kapoor On Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Debut In Fabulous Lives Vs...

'She's Gonna Mess It Up': Ranbir Kapoor On Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Debut In Fabulous Lives Vs...

Dancer Shilpa SLAMS Diljit Dosanjh’s Management For Unfair Pay & 'Unprofessional' Treatment: 'No...

Dancer Shilpa SLAMS Diljit Dosanjh’s Management For Unfair Pay & 'Unprofessional' Treatment: 'No...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming: Vidya Pushes Abhira & Asks Her To Stay Away From 'Bahu' Ruhi,...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming: Vidya Pushes Abhira & Asks Her To Stay Away From 'Bahu' Ruhi,...