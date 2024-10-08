Bigg Boss 18: Gunratna Sadavarte Says There Are Only 3 ‘Shakti Kendras’ In Maharashtra; ‘Uddhav Ka Ghar, Sharad Pawar Ka Ghar Aur Mera Ghar’

Gunratna Sadavarte, a popular lawyer, who is now emerging as one of the most entertaining contestants of the Bigg Boss house was seen getting in a fun chat with fellow contestant Shilpa Shirodkar on the show where he spoke about the three 'shakti kendras' of Maharashtra. He also spoke about the actress' career in the entertainment industry.

During the conversation, Shilpa asked Gunratna where does he stay. Gunratna then told Shilpa that he stays in Hindmata, Dadar. He further tells the actress that there are only 3 ‘Shakti Kendras’ in Maharashtra and those include Uddhav Thackarey’s house, Sharad Pawar’s house and his house. Shilpa is seen giggling listening to Gunratna’s words.

Later, he is seen telling Shilpa that he loved her stint in the entertainment industry and that he believes that after Madhuri, it was her who could have ruled the industry. He tells Shilpa that according to him, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut and Shilpa are the only three actresses he believes are the best. Shilpa then tells the popular lawyer that she has no regrets about her career has shaped up. Gunratna then tells Shilpa that the audience did have regrets and that according to him, when a person chooses to be an actor, their lives belong to the audience.