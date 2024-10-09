 Bigg Boss 18: PETA Urges Salman Khan To Convince Makers Not To Use Animals After They Lock Up A Donkey Inside House
Bigg Boss 18: PETA Urges Salman Khan To Convince Makers Not To Use Animals After They Lock Up A Donkey Inside House

A letter issued by PETA India, addressed to Salman, read that there are several complaints over the "keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house"

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar and "Bigg Boss 18" host Salman Khan has been requested by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to convince the makers of the controversial reality show to not use animals.

A letter issued by PETA India addressed to Salman with the subject "Urgent Request to Keep Animals Out of Bigg Boss", read that there are complaints over the "keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house."

The letter read, "We are being inundated with complaints by members of the public who are deeply distressed over the keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house. Their concerns are valid and must not be ignored."

"As one of India's most influential stars and the host of Bigg Boss, you have the power to set a compassionate example. We respectfully ask that you use this influence to urge the show's producers to avoid using animals as props for entertainment."

article-image

The letter mentioned that it would not only "prevent stress to the animals and upset to viewers" but also "set a powerful precedent".

"We also urge you to encourage Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who has reportedly brought Max into the house, to surrender the donkey to PETA India to rehome in a sanctuary with other rescued donkeys. Such a move would surely win Advocate Sadavarte fans," he said.

The letter firmly mentioned that using an animal on the show set is no "laughing matter."

"As prey animals, donkeys are naturally nervous. They, and other animals, would find the lights, sounds and clamor that is standard on all show sets confusing and frightening. That a show set is no place for an animal is obvious to viewers who are saddened to see the donkey kept in a small, confined space standing in waste." 'Moreover, donkeys are social animals, whose wellbeing is best ensured by permitting them to be part of a herd. Just as we humans live in family groups, so do donkeys."

The letter further read, "It is reported Advocate Sadavarte keeps the donkey for research regarding milk. But donkeys produce milk strictly for their foals."

The statement concluded with, "Please take the steps suggested in this letter to show that Bigg Boss recognizes animals deserve our compassion and respect."

