 'She Ran Away With A Boy At 18': Adnaan Shaikh's Father Comes In Support Of Son, Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Bigg Boss OTT Fame's Sister
In a recent conversation with a media portal, Adnaan Shaikh's father has come out in his support and has slammed his daughter Iffat, making shocking revelations about her. He also states that he does not want to see Iffat's face in his life.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh and his wife Riddhi Jadhav, now known as Ayesha Shaikh have been in the news ever since the couple got married. Adnaan's sister Iffat Shaikh has levied some shocking allegations on the popular social media sensation and his wife Ayesha. She has accused Adnaan of violence and his wife Ayesha of being the reason behind their ongoing feud.

While Adnaan has refrained from giving any statements on the feud and has not even fully responded to Iffat's allegations, Adnaan's father Abdul Mabood has come out in support of him and has slammed his daughter Iffat. Speaking to India Forums, Adnaan's father expresses his anguish towards daughter Iffat and reveals that she eloped with a boy at the age of 18, when her mother was battling an ill health. He says, ''The tensions began in 2018 when Adnaan's mother fell seriously ill. During this difficult period, Iffat, then only 18, made the drastic decision to elope and marry a man that her family had serious reservations about due to his lifestyle choices, including drinking and smoking.''

Further revealing that Iffat is being pressurized by her in-laws to do whatever she has been doing, Adnaan's father says that he never wants to see her face in her life again.

Adnaan's father also revealed how he and Adnaan requested Iffat to not get married to such a boy, however, she refused to listen to them. He further reveals that despite them not wanting her to get married to the boy, they still organised a small party for her happiness but he and Adnaan did not be a part of the same because they did not approve the boy she was married to. He states that he and Adnaan were concerned for Iffat's well being.

For the uninformed, Adnaan's sister Iffat has accused the Bigg Boss OTT fame of physically assaulting her and also kicking her in her private parts. Speaking to us exclusively some time ago, Iffat said, ''He hit me, he hit my father in law, he did all of this on the road. I kept screaming, asking someone to record it. He kicked me in my private parts too.''

