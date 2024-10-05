 'Riddhi Khud Convert Hona Chahti Thi, Adnaan Was Not Sure About Marrying Her': Bigg Boss OTT Fame's Sister Iffat Reveals All About Ayesha's Conversion
In a recent media interaction, Adnaan Shaikh's sister Iffat has opened up on his wife Ayesha, formerly known as Riddhi Jadhav's conversion to Islam. Iffat also reveals that her brother Adnaan was not sure about marrying Riddhi.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

Adnaan Shaikh, who has been in the headlines after his wedding with girlfriend Riddhi Jadhav, who converted to Islam and is now known as Ayesha, has various serious allegations levied against him by his own sister Iffat. Iffat, who accused the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame of beating her and her father in law recently opened up on brother Adnaan being unsure about marrying his now wife Ayesha. Iffat also spilled some beans on Riddhi's conversion to Islam and what caused rifts between her and Adnaan.

article-image

In a conversation with Telly Masala, Iffat was quizzed about Riddhi's conversion to Islam. Opening up about the same, Iffat reveals that Riddhi converted way before getting married to Adnaan. She says, ''Main us ladki se kaafi baar mili hoon, sath ghume bhi hai hum. Agar main shaadi se khush nahi hoti toh main milti hi nahi usse. Jahan tak I remember, when bhai came back from Umrah, that time they were in a relationship but bhai was not sure about her because she used to interfere a lot in his work. Whenever bhai would make videos with any female influencers, she would fight with him and tell him that she is not okay with the same. Inme kaafi anban hui thi and itna sab hone ke baad bhi bhai ne usko kaafi samjane ki koshish ki. Sach kahu toh bhai kisi ko itna bardasht nahi karta jitna usne Riddhi ko kiya hai.''

article-image

Talking about Riddhi's conversion to Islam, Iffat says, ''Riddhi converted to Islam before the Nikaah. She would say that she is inclined towards Islam and was interested in Deen and all. Toh woh pehle convert hui hai aur baad mein shaadi hui hai. Aisa nahi hai ke unko zabardasti convert karwaya gaya ho, jahan tak mujhe pata hai. Ab usne mujhe toh yahi kaha tha ke wo apni marzi se cheeze kar rahi hai, infact wo Quran sharif bhi padhti thi, toh ye cheez usne mujhe boli thi.''

Further commenting on why did she call Riddhi's conversion to Islam a 'nek kaam,' Iffat says, ''Because Riddhi khush thi us chiz se. Riddhi ka ye tha ke mujhe Islam mein aana hi tha, meri dilchaspi thi ab agar unke dilchaspi ke hisab se koi cheez ho jaye toh mere nazar mein toh wo nek kaam hi hua na, toh is wajah se maine wo statement diya.''

While Iffat has accused Adnaan of physically assaulting her and has also filed an FIR against him, she has also claimed that Adnaa's wife Ayesha, formerly known as Riddhi did not have a 'great past.' Adnaan on the other hand has accused sister Iffat of cyber bullying.

article-image

