Adnaan Shaikh Reveals Sister Iffat's In-Laws Demanded 2BHK Flat As Dowry, Claims She Cyberbullied Him & Wife Ayesha

Influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh got married to long-time girlfriend Ayesha on Tuesday (September 24). After his marriage, Adnaan's sister Iffat took to her Instagram handle to share a few unseen pictures of his wife Ayesha. She also claimed Ayesha was originally Riddhi Jadhav and she converted to Islam to marry the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame.

She also accused him of physically assaulting her and her father-in-law and even filed an FIR against him. Responding to his sister's claim, Adnaan has issued a clarification and has spoken his part. He said, "This started when my sister got married the second time to someone whose family kept on demanding a 2 BHK house and more as a dowry."

He revealed that the family also wanted him to forcefully get married to her husband's sister, who already had an affair with someone whom he didn’t support. Adnaan says this is the reason why she started going against him and his family.

He further stated that his sister Iffat and her husband engaged in cyberbullying, by making bad comments about him and his wife through various fake accounts where they abused Adnaan and his wife Ayesha.

Adnaan said, that there are numerous FIRs and NCs done over the past year on her. He feels that the law takes time to work on the thing and she does not have the fear of anything anymore. He believes that he will get justice and believes in the Indian judiciary.

A few days back, in a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, Iffat made some shocking revelations about the Adnaan and his wife Riddhi, aka, Ayesha. She also opened up about her remark on 'Ayesha dhandha karti hai flight par and stated that it's the half recording that is been played.

"I will just say that one of her close friends spoke to me and told me that uska past bahut hi kharab raha hai. Usne aur bhi baatein batayi thi jo I don't think ke it is appropriate for me to disclose. Aur wo gusse mein cheezein hui thi and wo aadhi recording hai," she revealed.