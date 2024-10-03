'Uska Past Kharab Raha Hai': Adnaan Shaikh's Sister Iffat Reveals Why She Said 'Riddhi Dhandha Karti Hai' In Viral Audio Clip (Exclusive)

Adnaan Shaikh, who has been in the headlines after his wedding with girlfriend Riddhi Jadhav, who converted to Islam and is now known as Ayesha, has various serious allegations levied against him by his own sister Iffat. Iffat, who accused the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame of beating her and her father in law up got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and made some shocking revelations about the social media sensation and his wife Riddhi, aka, Ayesha.

You have mentioned that Adnaan's wife Ayesha has converted to Islam and was earlier called Riddhi. If this is the case, what do you have to say about the posters on their wedding which claimed that Ayesha wants to preserve her beauty and hence no pictures were allowed?

Preserving beauty? hahaha, I saw that. Kaisi beauty preserve hui hai woh toh logo ne social media par dekh hi liya hai. I saw those posters too. If you were so conscious about your wife's photography and videography, why did you call the papparazi and the PR? Aapne hi media bulayi hai and aap ne hi aise posters lagaye hai toh ye double standards mujhe samajh nahi aaya and itna hi dignity wali baat hoti ke usne maintain kia hai life time toh jo bhi aaj uske photos aur videos hume dekhne mil rahe hai wo nahi milte. No matter how much someone stalks, they will never be able to find any of my pictures on social media and even if they do, aisa kuch nahi milega jaisa Riddhi ka mila hai because I have maintained my dignity and my hijabi look always. Whatever I do, I do with my husband's permission.

An audio of yours has gone viral on the internet where you are heard speaking about Riddhi. You are also heard saying 'Ayesha dhandha karti hai flight par.' Why did you make such remarks?

Ye recording aadhi adhuri daali gayi hai. This was recorded by my brother Abdul Rehman, my brother. I feel very ashamed to call them my brothers as well. Ye jo recording hui thi, ye puri recording nahi hai. Adnaan had abused my husband's father and in return, my husband told Adnaan 'Beode ka beta.' Agar aap kisi ke father ko bol rahe ho toh you should be prepared that the other person too will say something to you. Aur bhi bahut si baatein hui thi but because this happened days ago, I am telling you whatever I am able to recall. So I was wearing a co-rod set and during this conversation, my father said 'ye toh Riddhi ke paise ka pehni hai.' Then I lost it and said, 'Ye Riddhi ne dilayi thi ye maine mere paise ka pehna hai' and then I said whatever has gone viral. I am not denying it, yes I said ke 'Riddhi dhandha karke paisa kama ke di hai kya?'' Maybe I am wrong but I said so because mujhe via via kahi se pata chala tha uske past ke bare mein. Is wajah se maine comment kiya tha.

What past are you talking about?

See, I will not reveal the name but I will just say that one of her close friends spoke to me and told me that uska past bahut hi kharab raha hai. Usne aur bhi baatein batayi thi jo I don't think ke it is appropriate for me to disclose. Aur wo gusse mein cheezein hui thi and wo aadhi recording hai. Haan main maan rahi hoon ke maine wo kaha tha but wo recording aadhi hai. I have a lot of recordings btw. My intuition about them were always so strong that I knew that they will do something like this and abhi bhi ek chiz maine daali nahi hai, I am just waiting for the right time to drop a 'truth bomb.' If you are trying to bring up my past then I too will not leave them.

Is Adnaan aware about the 'bad past of Riddhi' that you claim she had?

Adnaan is already aware about everything and yet he chose to marry her. He knew everything.

Tell us more about Riddhi (Ayesha) since you have spent time with her. What do you know about Adnaan and Riddhi's love story?

What I know of their love story is that Riddhi unko koi club mein mili thi and Riddhi ka intention kuch aisa tha jaisa ki unhone bhi mujhe bataya tha and one of her friends who is now sharing videos about her on youtube, kahi na kahi, she wanted fame and hence she associated with Adnaan. Riddhi had a youtube channel of her own too where she posted makeup tutorials. So wo fame ke chakkar mein Adnaan se you know shadi and all kar ne k liye ready hui hai. I do not think any girl will give up her career for the sake of mariage and relationships. I mean yes relationships are equally important but giving up her career? I don't know. Even I feel and Riddhi also said this ke videos bana ne ke chakkar mein aisa. Uske taraf se aisa tha, Adnaan ke taraf se aisa kuch nahi tha.

Because Riddhi comes from a Hindu family and she got converted, tell us, was her family supportive of her marriage with Adnaan?

If her family would have been supportive, someone from her family would have come for the wedding no? Koi kyu nahi dikha uski family se shadi mein? Family mein se koi raazi nahi hoga tabhi koi aaya nahi hoga. I clearly remember her brother was totally against the marriage. Not just her elder brother but her entire family was totally against this. Hala ki, they were aware about Adnaan. Jab wo Adnaan ke sath bahar countries jaati thi aur rehti thi, toh they were aware about it.

Adnaan in one of his interviews said that Riddhi's mother was impressed with him in the first meeting itself. How true is this?

Agar isme sachhai hoti toh aunty beti ki shaadi ke itne bade mauke par hoti na? I dont know if it is true or if this is just to show everyone so that things are kept hidden. Agar aisa hota toh unki mom jarur aati wedding par.