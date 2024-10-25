 Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne Evicted After Housemates Bombard Her With ‘Get Out’ Stickers
Muskan Bamne, who was locked in the Bigg Boss 18 house has been evicted from the show unanimously by the contestants. The actress was bombarded by ‘get out’ stickers by a majority of the contestants.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Muskan Bamne, who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ Anupamaa was recently locked in the Bigg Boss 18 house. While the actress enjoys a massive fan following outside, inside the Bigg Boss house she was often told by the housemates that she does not get ‘involved’ in the game and also does not fit the format of the show.

Well, Bigg Boss had recently given ‘expiry soon’ tags to Sara Arfeen Khan, Muskan Bamne and Tajinder Bagga post which, it was announced that one of the contestants will soon be evicted from the game. In the episode of the show today, housemates were asked to stick on ‘get out’ stickers on the face of the contestant among the three with ‘Expiry soon’ tags, who they want to evict from the show. Well, most of the contestants bombarded the Anupamaa fame with the ‘get out’ stickers and as a result of which, the actress was asked to leave the show immediately. Muskan received 6 votes as a result of which, the actress was asked to leave the show.

Teary eyed, the Anupamaa fame was seen bidding the housemates and the show an adieu. The actress before leaving the show was seen stating that this is her and that she does not regret anything about her stint in the show.

For the uninformed, Muskan formed a close bond with Vivian Dsena in the show in the last few days.

