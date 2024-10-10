Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra & Arfeen Get Into Verbal Spat After Former Says Khan ‘Forcefully Converted’ His Wife, Latter Says, ‘Agar BB Ke Ghar Mein..’

Looks like, the contestants in the Bigg Boss house are already making and breaking bonds. While a few contestants have been genuinely getting along pretty well, a few others clearly cannot stand each other. Two such contestants are Karanveer Mehra and Arfeen Khan.

Arfeen, a few days back, had predicted the same and was seen telling his wife Sara that Karanveer is not very fond of him. In the episode of the show today, when Karanveer and Arfeen were seen speaking to Shilpa, the former opened up on having a lot of ‘female energy’ and being brought up by women growing up. During this conversation, Arfeen stated that a lot of Karan’s behaviour may also be because of a difficult childhood and his failed marriage. While Karan did not immediately respond, during his turn, he was seen telling Arfeen that he has forcefully converted his wife. This statement did not go well with Arfeen and he was seen telling Karan that he did not forcefully convert Sara and that Karan should refrain from making remarks on his personal life and on his wife. Karan is then seen giving it back to Arfeen and is seen telling him that he too commented on his personal life when he spoke about his ‘failed marriages.’ When Karanveer left, Arfeen was then seen telling Shilpa that if he would not have been in the Bigg Boss house, he would have shown the actor his place.

For the uniformed, Karanveer Mehra’s wife Nidhi Seth had some time back called getting married to the actor a huge mistake.