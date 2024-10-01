'This D**head Had To Defame Me': Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At KKK 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra After Latter's 'Medical Help' Remark

Asim Riaz, who rose to fame with his stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 made headlines after his ouster from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the show which marked his comeback on television after a brief hiatus. Asim, who got in an ugly spat with co contestants Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot and host Rohit Shetty was shown the exit gate after he lost his calm on the host too.

Well, in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Karanveer Mehra, who lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 stated that Asim needs medical help. He went ahead to state that the Bigg Boss 13 fame could not handle all the fame he recieved at a very young age and that he needs to understand that it is important to be a good human being. The actor said, ''"Ho sakta hai vo mujhe hara deta, ho sakta hai vo interview dera hota. But vo kehte hai ki tum itni badi bite mat lo ki chew na kar sako. At a very young age, he got a lot of fame and this is the responsibility of his family, friends that they should tell him the ground reality that there is fame today but tomorrow it might not be there. Ek accha actor banna, body builder banna, accha Khatron Ka Khiladi banna, ye sab easy hai. Accha insaan banna ye sabse jyada mushkil hai. So, Asim needs to work on that and whatever has happened, he needs medical help.''

Looks like, this did not go very well with Asim Riaz, who then took to his X (formerly twitter) handle to take an indirect dig at Karanveer. Asim abused Karanveer and stated that Karan had to defame him to show that he could finally do something at the age of 40.

Asim wrote, ''This d***k head had to defame me to show that the looser finally did something in his life at the age of 40.''

This d***k head had to defame me to show that the looser finally did something in his life at the age of 40. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) October 1, 2024

While Karanveer has not reacted to the same as of now, the actor is apparently all set to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house this time around, reports of which he has been declining for quite some time now.