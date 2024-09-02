Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Makers Amid LIVE Performance: 'They Showed Only My Reaction' (VIDEO)

Rapper and former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz took a dig at the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 days after being kicked out from the stunts-based reality show. For those unversed, Asim stirred up a controversy after he had with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants in the first week of the show. He was expelled from the show because of his behaviour.

Now, a video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Asim said that the makers did not show his side of the story and what was shown to the audience was only his reaction.

In between his LIVE performance, Asim said, "They say someone is ruling the internet... They only showed my reaction, they don't show action... but it's okay."

Even though Asim did not name anyone, netizens are convinced that it is a dig at the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Also, this is for the first time that the rapper has reacted to the controversy. Take a look at his now-viral video here:

The reaction they shows, the provocation they don't - champ exposed YT clowns 🤡



Live shows in UK, Dubai and all over India !! Indeed @imrealasim is the self made STAR 🙌#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #DHH #rapperpic.twitter.com/M5msNxlndW — 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗺 𝗥𝗶𝗮𝘇 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 🦁 (@TeamAsimRiaz_) September 1, 2024

Asim's altercation with Rohit and others

During one of the initial episodes, Asim was seen arguing with Rohit and even charging at him at one point. When Abhishek Kumar intervened, he had a heated exchange with him too, and it escalated to the rapper boasting about his wealth and cars. He also called the contestants 'losers'. After he walked out from the spot, Rohit announced that he was expelled from the show.

It all started after Asim failed to successfully complete a task and was pulled up for it. He challenged the makers to perform the task and called it impossible.

Asim also went on to claim that he makes triple the money the show offered him and that the makers were mooching off his popularity.