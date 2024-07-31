Kushal Tandon Receives Abusive Messages From Asim Riaz's Fans, Lodges Complaint With Cyber Crime Cell

Actor Kushal Tandon recently slammed Asim Riaz for his altercation with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. And he has now revealed that he has been receiving abusive messages from the rapper's fans on social media.

Kushal warned all fans of Asim against abusing him online and stated that he has even filed a complaint against a few of them with the cyber crime cell. He shared a screenshot in which a fan can be seen apologising to the actor, allegedly after receiving a call from the cyber cell.

To people who have audacity to abuse you , because they think they can write any thing behind closed walls ? But ass soon they gets a call from cyber crime , there reply in my inbox 😃choosing a wrong guy to mess 👋🙏to all chapri ke capri fans you will get few calls too 👋 pic.twitter.com/d8difRPSCt — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) July 31, 2024

In the screenshot, the Instagram user can be seen asking Kushal to not speak about Asim, and even apologised to him for his abusive messages.

"To people who have audacity to abuse you, because they think they can write any thing behind closed walls? But as soon they gets a call from cyber crime, their reply in my inbox...choosing a wrong guy to mess (sic)," Kushal wrote.

He further warned, "To all chapri ke capri fans you will get few calls too (sic)."

Asim Riaz says, I'm not here for money. Har 6 mahine me 4 gaadi badalta hu, I'm here for my fans, not for these losers. All this buzz of Khatron Ke Khiladi on internet is because of him.pic.twitter.com/lIFOoMQN8V — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 28, 2024

For those unversed, Kushal had slammed Asim on X for bragging about his cars and wealth. "What car he is flaunting about second hand cars? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be? Bank accounts details share karna, hats off to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap huge respect for Rohit sir (sic)," Kushal wrote.

Sohrat kya sohrat bro , Ek big boss 😃? And what car he is flaunting about second hand cars ? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be ? Bank accounts details share karna , hats of to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap 💩 huge respect 🫡 for Rohit sir https://t.co/Hqd65VJc8B — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) July 29, 2024

Asim was expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after he got into a heated argument with host Rohit Shetty. He also had an ugly spat with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, during which he charged at him with a shoe.