Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Becomes New Time God

This season, the makers of Bigg Boss 18 have introduced a new concept called the ‘time god’ in the show. With this, the contestant who bags the said title goes ahead to reign the house for one week.

Every week, a few contestants compete with each other to become the new time god. This week, the contestants competing for the position were Eisha Singh, Edin Rose and Vivian Dsena. Now, as per a report by the Bigg Boss khabari, leaving Edin and Vivian behind, Eisha Singh has now become the time god this week. The actress, loved for her bond with Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik and Vivian Dsena on the show, has been making headlines for several reasons this season. From her bond with her friends being questioned to their group being labelled as the ‘chugli gang,’ the actress has however come out as a strong contender.

For the uninformed, the past time gods had to decide the fate of the remaining contestants and break the pictures of the contestants they did not want to see as time god. While Rajat broke Shilpa’s picture, Digvijay broke the picture of his Splitsvilla 15 co contestant Kashish Kapoor.

While an official confirmation on the actress becoming the time god will be recived only after the episode airs, it will be interesting to watch Eisha’s tenure as the time god this week.