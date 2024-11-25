 Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Break Down After Alice Kaushik’s Elimination
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Break Down After Alice Kaushik’s Elimination

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Break Down After Alice Kaushik’s Elimination

Alice Kaushik was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 house tonight, post which, her closest friends Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra were seen breaking down in tears.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 12:21 AM IST
article-image

Alice Kaushik has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house which was telecasted in the episode of the show today. Well, as soon as Alice’s eviction was announced, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, her close friends on the show were seen in a state of shock and disbelief.

Read Also
Ashadhi Ekadashi Day: Classical Singer Kaushiki Chakraborty Talks About Her Upcoming Concert Of...
article-image

When eventually it did sink in, Eisha Avinash and Alice were seen breaking down in tears. Eisha Singh was seen hugging Alice tightly before she left the house and broke down in tears. On the other hand, Avinash refused to believe the same and stood up to leave the place, however, Alice stopped him and hugged him. Eisha too joined in for a hug and the trio was seen getting into a tight embrace. Post this, Alice was also seen hugging Vivian Dsena before leaving the house.

Read Also
‘What’s The Point Of Poking Their Nose..?’: Kanwar Dhillon Finally Opens Up On His Statement...
article-image

While Alice’s eviction from the show will leave a void in both Avinash and Eisha’s lives on the show, fans of the trio too will miss the trio together.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Break Down After Alice Kaushik’s Elimination

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Break Down After Alice Kaushik’s Elimination

Isha Malviya Roped In For Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Next On YouTube: REPORTS

Isha Malviya Roped In For Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Next On YouTube: REPORTS

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Sreeleela's Song Kissik Fails To Impress Fans, Draws Comparisons To Samantha...

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Sreeleela's Song Kissik Fails To Impress Fans, Draws Comparisons To Samantha...

Ravi Kishan Recalls Childhood Struggles, Father’s Disapproval Of His Aspirations: 'You Will Become...

Ravi Kishan Recalls Childhood Struggles, Father’s Disapproval Of His Aspirations: 'You Will Become...

Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda:...

Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda:...