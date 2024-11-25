Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Break Down After Alice Kaushik’s Elimination

Alice Kaushik has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house which was telecasted in the episode of the show today. Well, as soon as Alice’s eviction was announced, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, her close friends on the show were seen in a state of shock and disbelief.

When eventually it did sink in, Eisha Avinash and Alice were seen breaking down in tears. Eisha Singh was seen hugging Alice tightly before she left the house and broke down in tears. On the other hand, Avinash refused to believe the same and stood up to leave the place, however, Alice stopped him and hugged him. Eisha too joined in for a hug and the trio was seen getting into a tight embrace. Post this, Alice was also seen hugging Vivian Dsena before leaving the house.

While Alice’s eviction from the show will leave a void in both Avinash and Eisha’s lives on the show, fans of the trio too will miss the trio together.