Paithani OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mrinal Kulkarni, Eisha Singh's Series Online

Paithani OTT Release Date | Trailer

Paithani stars Mrinal Kulkarni as Godavari and Eisha Singh as Kaveri in the lead roles. The seven-episodic series is streaming on OTT. It is written and directed by National Award-winner Gajendra Vitthal Ahire.

Where to watch Paithani?

The series is streaming on ZEE5. Actress Eisha Singh shared the trailer of Paithani on her X handle and captioned, "Bound by the fabric of love and tradition, this is the story of Godavari and Kaveri. Watch the maa-beti duo in #Paithani. Streaming now only on ZEE5."

Plot

The series' plot revolves around the life of Godavari, a renowned artist known for her Paithani saree weaving style. The story takes an intense turn when she faces tremors in her hands that threaten to end her career. Godavari decides to retire, but before that, she wishes to weave one last Paithani saree.

When her daughter Kaveri learns about her lifelong dream, she embarks on a journey to fulfill her mother's dream. What happens next is revealed in the series. The series explores the themes of the unbreakable bond between a mother and daughter. It also shows the craft of Paithani saree weaving, symbolising Maharashtra's rich heritage.

Cast and production of Paithani

The series features Mrinal Kulkarni as Godavari, Eisha Singh as Kaveri, Shivam Bhaargava as Vinay Bhanushali, Sangeeta Balachandran as Ganga Ajji, and Syed Zafar Ali as Nana, among others. Paithani is produced by Denver Savio Dsouza under the banner of Zee Studios and Aarambh Entertainment.

About Mrinal Kulkarni

Actor and director Mrinal Kulkarni is recognized for her extensive work in films and television series. She is especially well-known for her portrayal of a fairy in the popular serial Sonpari, which aired from 2000 to 2006. Additionally, she garnered acclaim for her role as Mirabai, in the series of the same name.