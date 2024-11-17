Campus Beats Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha's Series Online

Campus Beats Season 4 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Campus Beats is a romantic series starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha in the lead roles. Season 1 of the series was released on September 21, 2023 and received a positive response from audiences and critics. Season 4 of Campus Beats is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Campus Beats Season 4?

The upcoming series is set to premiere on November 20, 2024. It will be available on Amazon MX Player. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Dance ke saath thoda pyaar, aur thodi takraar...abhi bhi baaki hai! 🔥🤭#CampusBeatsNewSeason releasing 20 Nov for FREE on Amazon MX Player."

abhi bhi baaki hai! 🔥🤭#CampusBeatsNewSeason releasing 20 Nov for FREE on Amazon MX Player 🔜#CampusBeatsNewSeason #CampusBeatsOnAmazonMXPlayer #AmazonMXPlayer #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/ymY7gh3dyk — Amazon MX Player (@MXPlayer) November 15, 2024

Plot

The plot centres around Netra, who joins the academy through a welfare program after her father dies mysteriously and decides to investigate the mystery behind her father's death. However, her journey takes unexpected turns as she uncovers her love for dancing and deals with the social and economic gap in the academy, which is dominated by two rival groups: the welfare students (BGs) and the elite students (OGs). The series explores the themes of ambition, rivalry, and power of dance while showcasing the dynamics of camp life.

Cast and production of Campus Beats Season 4

The series cast includes Shantanu Maheshwari as Ishaan Malhotra, Shruti Sinha as Netra Kumari, Sahaj Singh Chahal as Neil Oberoi, Tanvi Gadkari as Rihanna Oberoi, Dhanshree Yadav as Sam, Tanya Bhushan as Sulekha, Teriya Magar as Kiran, Gulshan Nain as Ravjeet, among others. It is produced by Palki Malhotra, and Deepak Dhar under Banijay Asia.

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari commented on his return with the fourth season of Campus Beats, and said, “Returning to the sets of Campus Beats felt like a homecoming. Through the years, my character Ishaan has grown on me, teaching me some of the most important lessons of life while connecting me with incredible people that I would have otherwise never known. I am excited for the new season and I'm certain that audiences will be on the edge of their seats as the story unfolds.”