 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga,’ Says Gunratna Sadavarte As He Speaks To Karanveer Mehra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: ‘Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga,’ Says Gunratna Sadavarte As He Speaks To Karanveer Mehra

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga,’ Says Gunratna Sadavarte As He Speaks To Karanveer Mehra

Gunratna Sadavarte, a popular advocate, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 18 house is known for his bold statements and political opinions. He was seen making a bold statement regarding Dawood Ibrahim, in the episode of the show tonight.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 12:36 AM IST
article-image

Gunratna Sadavarte has come across as one of the most entertaining contestants in this season of Bigg Boss. The popular advocate, known for his bold statements and political opinions, was once again seen making one as he recalled the 1993 blast in Mumbai.

Speaking to Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena and others, Gunratna was seen stating that he wants to give ‘fasi’ to Daud Ibrahim on the road. He recalls the 1993 blasts in Mumbai then and then states that he gets angry whenever he thinks about it. He further states that he ‘hates’ Daud Ibrahim.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former...
article-image

Gunratna said, “Main ek din Daud Ibrahim ko faasi dunga chaurahe par. I hate bloody Daud Ibrahim Kaskar.”

Well, this is not the first time when Gunratna has made a remark like this. Earlier in one of the episodes, the popular advocate was seen stating that the Maharashtra government is scared of him and that not just this, even Daud Ibrahim is scared of him.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Suspends Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke For 6 Years Over Allegations Of Anti-Party Activities
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Suspends Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke For 6 Years Over Allegations Of Anti-Party Activities
Mumbai: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off 2 New Weekly Train Services Between Bandra-Lalkuan And LTT-Gaya On October 13, Ahead Of Diwali
Mumbai: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off 2 New Weekly Train Services Between Bandra-Lalkuan And LTT-Gaya On October 13, Ahead Of Diwali
Baba Siddique Shot Dead: 'I Strongly Condemn The Cowardly Attack On My Colleague', Ajit Pawar Reacts
Baba Siddique Shot Dead: 'I Strongly Condemn The Cowardly Attack On My Colleague', Ajit Pawar Reacts
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra: Sanjay Dutt Reaches Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (VIDEOS)
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra: Sanjay Dutt Reaches Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (VIDEOS)

Gunratna, was also seen resolutely refusing to go to the jail when Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra wanted him to go to the jail and release Hema and Tajinder.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Gunratna Sadavarte Reveals Getting Threat Call From Karachi, Pakistan Day Before...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra: Sanjay Dutt Reaches Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (VIDEOS)

Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra: Sanjay Dutt Reaches Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (VIDEOS)

Baba Siddiqui Death: Salman Khan Cancels Bigg Boss 18 Shoot & Rushes To Lilavati Hospital

Baba Siddiqui Death: Salman Khan Cancels Bigg Boss 18 Shoot & Rushes To Lilavati Hospital

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga,’ Says Gunratna Sadavarte As He Speaks To Karanveer...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga,’ Says Gunratna Sadavarte As He Speaks To Karanveer...

When Baba Siddique Reunited Warring Shah Rukh & Salman Khan At His Iftaar Bash

When Baba Siddique Reunited Warring Shah Rukh & Salman Khan At His Iftaar Bash

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Bebika Dhruve ACCUSED Of Not Paying Dues By Producer Atul Kishan: ‘She...

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Bebika Dhruve ACCUSED Of Not Paying Dues By Producer Atul Kishan: ‘She...