Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga,’ Says Gunratna Sadavarte As He Speaks To Karanveer Mehra

Gunratna Sadavarte has come across as one of the most entertaining contestants in this season of Bigg Boss. The popular advocate, known for his bold statements and political opinions, was once again seen making one as he recalled the 1993 blast in Mumbai.

Speaking to Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena and others, Gunratna was seen stating that he wants to give ‘fasi’ to Daud Ibrahim on the road. He recalls the 1993 blasts in Mumbai then and then states that he gets angry whenever he thinks about it. He further states that he ‘hates’ Daud Ibrahim.

Gunratna said, “Main ek din Daud Ibrahim ko faasi dunga chaurahe par. I hate bloody Daud Ibrahim Kaskar.”

Well, this is not the first time when Gunratna has made a remark like this. Earlier in one of the episodes, the popular advocate was seen stating that the Maharashtra government is scared of him and that not just this, even Daud Ibrahim is scared of him.

Gunratna, was also seen resolutely refusing to go to the jail when Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra wanted him to go to the jail and release Hema and Tajinder.