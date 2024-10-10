Bigg Boss 18: Gunratna Sadavarte Reveals Getting Threat Call From Karachi, Pakistan Day Before Entering Show, Says, ‘Mujhe Kanuni..’

Gunratna Sadavarte, a popular advocate, who has now ventured in the Bigg Boss 18 house has now been making headlines with his stint in the show.

In the episode of the show tonight, when Hema Sharma asked Gunratna for his number and the popular advocate was seen narrating it, Bigg Boss intervened and reprimanded Hema for the same. While Hema apologised, Bigg Boss explaining the rules, asked Gunratna, which side will he fight the case from now; his side or Hema’s side. Gunratna, siding with Hema states that she did so in innocence and that she was not aware about the same.

After this, Bigg Boss is seen telling Gunratna that his number has been flashed on national television and that if he gets spam calls, no one should be blamed. Gunratna then tells Bigg Boss that he does not bother about the same and that just a day before entering the show he did get a threat call from Karachi, Pakistan. Gunratna says that he very well knows how to handle such cases and to wipe them off lawfully.

In the episode of the show tonight, Gunratna was also seen getting into a verbal spat with Karanveer Sharma after the latter nominated him during the first nomination task.