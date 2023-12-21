Bigg Boss 17 Week 10 Nominations: Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt Get Nominated

` |

On day 66 of Bigg Boss 17, a new nomination task took place in the activity room, during which a contestant had to call another contestant to nominate them. During the task, Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Ankita Lokhande took Aishwarya Sharma's name.

On the other hand, other contestants like Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Rinku Dhawan nominated Ankita. Munawar, who is the caption of the reality show, had a special power to nominate a person, and he took Anurag Dobhal's name. Whereas Neil is currently eliminated by Bigg Boss as a punishment.

During the episode, Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan were seen getting along with each other after the latter accused him of 'two-timing' her and Nazila Sitaishi. The stand-up comedian was also seen asking Ayesha what he should wear. Later, when the duo is seen communicating with each other through gestures, Samarth Jurel makes fun of it.

Earlier during the episode, in the garden area, Anurag asks Mannara why she has been low since Ayesha Khan's wild card entry. Aishwarya later questions her about why Munawar's past and Ayesha have affected her.

To which the Zid actress states that she has a good equation with Faruqui, as he always checks up on her and makes time for her whenever she sits alone in the house.