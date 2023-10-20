Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Suffers Anxiety Attack, Breaks Down After Housemates Question About Her Family (WATCH)

Actress Mannara Chopra was seen breaking down on national television and suffering an anxiety attack after she claimed that the other contestants had been constantly questioning her about her family. She added that despite her avoiding the topic, several housemates had been trying to make her spill some beans.

For the unversed, Mannara is the cousin of actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra.

Mannara was seen complaining about not being comfortable speaking about her family, and she even confided in Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande about it.

Mannara Chopra suffers anxiety attack

During the episode on Thursday, Mannara was seen having an emotional breakdown with Vicky trying to console her. It was then that Ankita tried to calm her down that she revealed she was not liking the behaviour of housemates towards her.

Mannara told Ankita through tears that she was not comfortable with talking about her family on national television and that she wishes to build an identity of her own.

Ankita then told her to clarify it to the housemates once and for all to not ask questions about her family or cousins. The Pavitra Rishta actress was also seen hugging Mannara and calming her down as she stated that she was feeling anxious.

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara has followed her cousins' footsteps and she too has been a part of several films, but in the south industry.

Mannara's mother, Priyanka Chopra's father and Parineeti Chopra's father are siblings. She was also seen attending PeeCee's wedding in 2018 in Jodhpur, and has been spotted at other family occasions as well.

However, she gave Parineeti's wedding with Raghav Chadha a miss recently, seemingly due to her participation in Bigg Boss 17.

