Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's Captaincy At Risk Due To BF Samarth Jurel, Duo Get Into A Fight (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya was announced as the new caption of the house after Munawar Faruqui. A task took place in the garden area between Team A (Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Arun, Rinku Dhawan, and Anurag Dobhal) and Team B (Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, and Aoora).

Later, Team B won the task with two boxes of apples. As a result, they were asked to select a captain among themselves, and after a lot of chaos and argument, Isha Malviya was declared the captain.

A new promo shows Malviya's captaincy as at risk due to her boyfriend Samarth, who was caught stealing beverage cans from Dimaag Ka Makaan. Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "Bigg Boss ne kiya kitchen band. Will this create a rift between Chintu and Isha's relationship?"

Check it out:

After Samarth stole the cans, Bigg Boss revealed, “Jaise hi makaan number do ka kamra khula, cans ki chori hui." As a punishment, Bigg Boss shuts down the kitchen, which irks the housemates in the house.

After a while, Isha confronts Samarth in Dil Ka Makaan and tells him, "Tujhe agar meri captaincy se problem hai to tu mujhe bol. Mat kar, please." The duo get into an argument, and Jurel responds, "Ab ye faltu ka drama mat kar."

Expressing her disappointment, Isha says, “Tu is cheez ka, please fayda mat utha ki tujhe pata hai ki mai tere liye nahi bolungi, ya tere against nahi bolungi."