 Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav & Manisha Rani Dance With Salman Khan On Hit Track Bolero (WATCH)
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 17.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav & Manisha Rani Dance With Salman Khan On Their Song Bolero (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and his co-contestant Manisha Rani will be making a special appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, which is hosted by Salman Khan.

A new promo shows Elvish and Manisha grooving to their latest song Bolero. The song is sung by Asees Kaur and Preetinder, written by Babbu, composed by Rajat Nagpal, and directed by Nitish Raizada.

Check it out:

In the video, Elvish is seen wearing a purple hoodie, which had 'Systumm' written on it. Manisha, on the other hand, looked stunning a green printed outfit.

The duo can also be seen dancing with Salman on their hit track. Manisha also teaches the Dabangg actor the hook-steps of the song. Meanwhile, the song was released in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Elvish has been creating headlines after an FIR was lodged by Noida Police today for allegedly supplying snake venom at rave parties.

The YouTuber also issued a 58-second video on X to deny his involvement in the case. He said, "I will take the responsibility if even 1% of my involvement in this is proved. Media should also stay away from defaming me unless my involvement is probed."

On Friday, the police arrested five people named Rahul, Teetunath, Jaikaran, Narayan, and Ravinath in connection with a rave party.

