Photo Via Instagram

Elvish Yadav, who won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, is currently hitting the headlines for the wrong reason, as he was booked by Noida Police for using ‘snake venom’ at a rave party.

Amid the snake venom rave party row, Elvish is all set to make an appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, which is hosted by actor Salman Khan. He was also spotted on the sets of the reality show. His co-contestant, Manisha Rani, will also grace the show with him.

Check it out: