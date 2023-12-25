Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Gets Evicted, Neil Bhatt Swears Revenge Upon Isha Malviya

In Episode 71, the spirit of Christmas celebrations infused the Bigg Boss House. However, ultimately, one contestant from the four nominees this week was eliminated. Exercising the authority bestowed upon her by Bigg Boss, Captain Isha Malviya determined that Aishwarya Sharma's time in the house had come to an end.

The other nominees included Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and Aishwarya's husband Neil Bhatt.

But before, we get to that, here's a lowdown on all that transpired on the Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

The episode commenced with Salman reviewing all the incidents that had transpired in the house, reprimanding most of the housemates for consistently demeaning and underestimating Mannara Chopra. The actor explicitly states that Mannara is primarily recalled whenever an additional vote is required to influence the game towards a majority decision. Also, Salman points out that Mannara is frequently subjected to name-calling and ridicule due as she is perceived to be emotional and reliant on other contestants for survival.

The revelations that come out put further spotlight on Mannara and Munawar Faruqui's fluctuating equation. Both maintain and reaffirm their stances saying that they will maintain distances from one another.

Salman then gets the housemates to engage in a game of determining the ultimate party pooper, a game where Arun Mashetty wins owing to unpopular vote.

The atmosphere eases as Salman introduces friend and co-star Raveena Tandon along with Secret Santa Abdu Rozik to the house. Raveena seizes the chance to engage with the housemates virtually, while Abdu enters the house, prompting the contestants to groove to his latest song, Santa Habibi. Following some fun, both Raveena and Abdu get the housemates to engage in some games.

Raveena requests Samarth Jurel to dance on one of her songs, admitting to be his fan. Samarth obliges on Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Abdu gets the housemates to gift each other objects based on their characteristics, leading to a hilarious exchange in the house.

Eventually, Bigg Boss summons Isha to the archive room and grants her the power to evict a nominated contestant, on the basis of who has violated the house rules the most. Isha is shown the clips of all the nominated contestants and despite the problematic actions of Anurag's, Isha chooses friendship and votes out Aishwarya citing a lack of rapport with her.

When the housemates are told about the decision, Isha has to face everyone's wrath. Neil and Rinku are furious. Munawar calls Isha's decision as the stupidest decision taken. Except Anurag, everyone else is doubtful of Isha's captaincy and ability to make a decision.