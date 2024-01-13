Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's Mother Sandhya SLAMS Isha Malviya, Asks 'Why Are You Bringing Outside Matters?' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar's mother Sandhya will be entering the reality show to meet her son in Family week. The Udaariyan actor will be seen breaking down into tears meeting his mother after many weeks.

In the promo shared by the makers, Abhishek's mother can also be seen confronting her son's ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya in the therapy room for putting false allegations on Kumar and for bringing outside matters in the show.

Check it out:

Sandhya asks Isha, "When did I slap Abhishek in front of you? No TV was broken in our house." To this, Malviya says that Abhishek had informed her about it. "Ab 10 baatein aayengi to ek to saamnewala bolega. If you cannot see him, maintain a distance," Abhishek's mother added.

Soon after fans took to the comments and wrote, "Abhishek ki mummy kitni sweet aur humble h. jo isha n kiya uske bawjood bhi beta beta krke bol rhi h." While another netizen commented, "Abhishek ki maa ne isha ko aina dikhaia... Isha is fake girl." “Ab bolti band ho gai Isha ki,” added another.

Meanwhile, recently, Abhishek re-entered Bigg Boss 17 after he was evicted by captain Ankita Lokhande for slapping Samarth Jurel during an argument.