Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya ditches luxury car to enjoy Mumbai local train ride (WATCH)

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who appeared in Colors TV’s controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14, is in a mood to have some fun as he ditched his luxury car to travel via Mumbai local train this afternoon. Yes, you read that right!

Rahul treated his fans to an IG update in which he shared a sun-kissed photo and video of him enjoying the fun-filled ride in local. The Prem Kahani singer was seen wearing brown sunglasses to protect his eyes from the sunrays.

You will also see him enjoying the sunny day as he holds the pole of the train while keeping his hands and body out.

Rahul Vaidya's fun in local train

Taking to his official Instagram account, Rahul Vaidya shared some photos and clips for his fans and wrote, "I love the occasional Mumbai local train travels. It reminds me of my childhood days. This is where I have come from. It keeps me rooted and makes me very happy.e"

As soon as he shared the post, Rahul’s fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Have a look at Rahul Vaidya’s post here:

Rahul and his wife Disha Parmar announced their pregnancy

The happily married couple, who is one of the most adored celebrity couples on television, announced their pregnancy a few days ago.

On their Instagram handle, Rahul and Disha shared a cute photo and captioned it, "Hello from Mummy, Daddy to be, and the Baby!" After the announcement, fans and friends from the industry congratulated the couple as they were all set to embark on a new journey.

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar is returning to television with Nakuul Mehta in ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hai 3’. The duo was seen in the second season and later left the show. However, the makers decided to bring them back in the third season after huge fan demand.